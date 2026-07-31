The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

Idac prosecutor Ramsamy shreds Johnson’s testimony

State advocate with the Independent Directorate Against Corruption Drushantha Ramsamy testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head advocate Andrea Johnson participated in an “orchestrated attack” against national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

This is according to Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy, who testified at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

“I want to make it clear that advocate Johnson and Mr [Dylan] Perumal launched an orchestrated attack on Gen Masemola and Lt-Gen Khumalo using Idac’s powerful investigation tools, and this will become evident in my statement and testimony,” Ramsamy told the commission.

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Code name ‘impepho’: inside the ‘sangoma’ connection in Mapisa-Nqakula trial

Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in the Pretoria high court. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The Pretoria high court heard how former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu bonded over their shared calling as traditional healers, allegedly using terms such as impepho (African sage) as code words for bribe money.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering over allegations that she solicited about R4.5m in cash kickbacks and luxury items from a defence contractor, ultimately receiving about R2.1m in cash and benefits.

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2026/27 PSL season preview: Downs certain to haunt Bucs for title

Marcelo Allende, centre, of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring with teammates Brayan Leon Muniz and Teboho Mokoena during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 1 2026. Picture: (Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix)

The eagerly anticipated 2026/27 Premiership season kicks off on Saturday, and many want to see if Orlando Pirates’ league success of last term, which ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year dominance, was meritorious. Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza take stock of how the campaign could pan out.

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