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RECORDED | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

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The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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