All 10 climbers swept away in avalanche in Pakistan have died

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In this photo released by the Alpine Club of Pakistan on Friday, July 31, 2026, members of a mountaineers rescue team prepare to depart from an airbase on a search operation for climbers missing after an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, in Skardu, in Gilgit-Baltistan's region, in northern Pakistan. (Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP)

Renowned British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja and all the other nine climbers swept away by an avalanche in Pakistan have died, and search teams were trying to recover their bodies, Purja’s expedition company said on Saturday.

“The world has lost one of mountaineering’s greatest climbers,” the company, Elite Expeditions said.

Karrar Haidri, the vice president of Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed the news.

“This is heartbreaking news for all of us, and we extend our condolences to the families and friends of the climbers,” Haidri said.

Rescuers backed by military helicopters had resumed the search on Saturday for at least six members of the 10-member expedition swept away by an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, officials said, a day after authorities had recovered three of four bodies found at that stage.

A local police official, Tahir Khan, said the remains of Omani climber Nathira Ahmed were being flown to the capital, Islamabad, while the bodies of American climber Mallory Geis and Nepalese climber Bahadur Gurung remained at a hospital in Skardu, the main city in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The team lost contact with their base camp on Thursday after an avalanche struck Broad Peak as they attempted to scale the mountain, Haidri said on Friday.

He said there has been no contact since then and that experienced Pakistani climbers and army helicopters were taking part in the search-and-rescue operation.

According to the Alpine Club, the expedition included five Nepalese climbers, the Omani and American climbers, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber identified only as Wang and another foreign climber whose identity has not been released.

The expedition was led by renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, the Nepal-born former British Army soldier widely known as Nims Dai. He climbed the world’s 14 highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019, an achievement featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. His record was broken in 2023.

Moving Mountains, a travel company based in Pakistan, announced late last month that the expedition team was on its way to the small town of Askole and wished them a safe journey climbing Broad Peak.

The expedition was Geis’ first try at an 8,000m peak in Pakistan, while it was expected to be the final one for Sakhi, a guide for the company, as well as a geographer and high-altitude photographer who had climbed some of the world’s major peaks, according to the Moving Mountains website.

Accidents are common on climbing expeditions in northern Pakistan because of avalanches, falling ice and rock, high altitude and rapidly changing weather.

AP