THE POLITICAL ARENA | EFF at 13: can Malema lead a comeback?

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Thirteen years after bursting onto South Africa’s political scene, the EFF faces one of its biggest electoral tests yet as it prepares for the 2026 local government elections.

In this episode of The Political Arena, TimesLIVE and Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa is joined by Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, and Business Day political correspondent Thando Maeko to unpack the EFF’s election strategy, Julius Malema’s leadership, and the party’s prospects before the November 4 polls.

The panel examines the EFF’s decision to deploy senior leaders as mayoral candidates, whether the party has successfully shifted from a protest movement to a governing alternative, and if its support can recover after the emergence of the MK Party.

The discussion also explores coalition politics, the EFF’s role as a potential kingmaker, Malema’s political future, and whether the party still has the influence to shape South Africa’s evolving political landscape.

TimesLIVE