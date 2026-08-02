Cable theft, vandalism cost Transnet’s Swartkops depot R1.3m in two years

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Transnet Engineering said it will continue to implement community engagement initiatives in areas identified as security hotspots. Picture:

Persistent cable theft and vandalism at Transnet Engineering’s Swartkops depot in Gqeberha have caused more than R1.3m in direct losses over the past two financial years, according to the company.

Internal figures show that 20 security incidents were recorded at the depot between April 1 2025 and March 31 2026, resulting in losses of R1.2m.

Only R21,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the period. The depot also recorded three shooting incidents.

While incidents have declined, infrastructure crime remains a concern. From April 1 to date, Swartkops recorded five security incidents, with losses amounting to R145,151. No stolen property was recovered during the period, and one shooting incident was reported.

“Transnet Engineering (TE) continues to face persistent security challenges at its Swartkops depot, where criminal activities such as cable theft and the vandalism of locomotives and rail infrastructure have had a significant impact on operations, service delivery and the safety of employees and surrounding communities,” said the company.

In response to the theft and vandalism, the company is now expanding its community engagement programme in an effort to raise awareness about infrastructure crime and encourage communities to help protect critical rail infrastructure.

Transnet Engineering is on a drive to host a community engagement and career expo in Swartkops as part of efforts to raise awareness about infrastructure crime and encourage communities to help protect rail infrastructure.

The company said that by engaging directly with local communities and creating awareness of career, skills development and enterprise opportunities, it aims to discourage criminal activities, strengthen stakeholder relationships and inspire young people to become productive contributors to South Africa’s economy while safeguarding critical rail infrastructure.

Swartkops is one of 10 areas identified by Transnet Engineering for targeted community engagement to help address infrastructure-related crime.

The security and forensics team has identified 10 priority locations requiring targeted interventions, where similar programmes have already been completed, including Koedoespoort, Wentworth, Bloemfontein, Richards Bay, Germiston and Umbilo, while engagements in Vryheid, Postmasburg and Beaconsfield have been postponed to August.

The expo aims to bring together Transnet operating divisions, local government, community leaders, educators, school pupils and residents. It will also provide information on careers, bursaries, apprenticeships, skills development, supplier opportunities and youth programmes in the Transnet Group.

Transnet Engineering said it will continue to implement community engagement initiatives in areas identified as security hotspots.

The group’s career expo will provide pupils and unemployed youth with information about career opportunities across the Transnet Group, including employment and bursary opportunities, skills development and apprenticeship programmes, enterprise and supplier development initiatives, procurement processes, supplier registration, and youth development programmes.

TimesLIVE