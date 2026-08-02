Princess Itumeleng Moerane apologises to Ramaphosa after tense confrontation

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ANC and national president Cyril Ramaphosa paid a courtesy visit to the Bapo Ba Mogale royal palace in the Madibeng sub-region in the North West. Picture:

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A dramatic confrontation between President Cyril Ramaphosa and a member of the Bapo Ba Mogale royal family during an ANC voter registration drive in the North West has ended with an apology from the princess who publicly blocked the president from entering the royal homestead.

Princess Itumeleng Moerane apologised after a heated exchange with Ramaphosa during his visit to Bapong, outside Brits, as part of the ANC’s final voter registration campaign before the November 4 local government elections.

“I sincerely apologise, Mr President, for what I have done,” Moerane said after discussions aimed at resolving the dispute.

The incident unfolded when Ramaphosa visited the Bapo Ba Mogale royal house in Bapong, where Moerane confronted him over a long-running succession dispute within the royal family and refused to allow him access to the homestead.

Video footage of the confrontation circulated widely on social media showing the princess ordering the president to turn back as tensions escalated.

At one point, Moerane shouted: “Don’t touch me! Do not touch me! Don’t you dare touch me!”

Ramaphosa attempted to defuse the situation and urged her to continue the discussion indoors.

“We didn’t come here to fight,” the president said.

As the confrontation continued, Moerane accused relatives of betraying the family.

Ramaphosa remained calm throughout the exchange, insisting that he had come to greet everyone present regardless of internal disputes.

We didn’t come here to fight. — President Cyril Ramaphosa

“I respect you, so please also respect me. When I arrived here, I came here not to greet you alone but everyone else. Whether you are fighting with them or not, I am the president, and I greet everyone. Please don’t interject me, and please don’t get in the way of my greetings. If there’s something you want to say, let’s please discuss it in the house,” he said.

Moerane refused.

“I cannot accept that. I cannot accept that,” she replied.

“You don’t respect me then,” Ramaphosa responded before returning to his vehicle as the situation became increasingly tense.

After a subsequent meeting with traditional leaders and members of the royal house, Ramaphosa said the matter had been resolved amicably.

“This was very unfortunate, but this is not the way we want problems and disputes to be resolved. People must be able to sit down and talk about whatever differences they have,” he said.

“We just had a good meeting with Kgosi Mogale, and we discussed a number of issues, including some of the challenges here, such as the illegal mining that is causing quite a lot of problems. We assured them we are tackling the issue of illegal mining and working together with our province and our premier as well. As the ANC, we are very pleased to be well received here.”

Ramaphosa said engaging traditional leaders was an important part of the party’s campaign activities.

“This is the way we work: when we go to an area that has a traditional leader, we present ourselves, and we are very pleased that we presented ourselves. Whatever problem there was earlier has been resolved and an apology accepted,” he said.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Moerane later explained that her actions were driven by frustration about what she said was years of unresolved leadership disputes within the Bapo Ba Mogale royal house.

“We are very upset. We do not expect to see the president here after they’ve been ignoring us for so many years. We’ve been taken from pillar to post. We’ve been subjected to three commissions already, of which they do not release their findings because they do not like those findings,” she said.

She alleged that the government had failed to resolve the dispute because of the economic interests tied to the community’s vast mineral wealth.

“It’s unfortunate this land is blessed with, or rather cursed, with massive chrome and platinum deposits. And unfortunately, with the corruption that’s rife in our government, the government does not want to resolve this dispute. In fact, what they’re trying to do is install their own puppet whom they can control and be able to have a stranglehold on these resources that are meant for this community,” she said.

Bapo Ba Mogale family spokesperson Vladimir Mogale said the issue of traditional leadership had already been addressed through official processes.

“I think it caught us by surprise. We didn’t expect it, especially because we had a couple of commissions that they were part of that actually inaugurated the current Khosi. So we don’t understand what the dispute is about,” he said.

Mogale acknowledged that family members had a right to raise concerns but maintained that the legal processes had settled the matter.

The Bapo Ba Mogale royal house has for years been at the centre of leadership battles, allegations of financial mismanagement and disputes about mining wealth.

The succession dispute dates back years, with competing factions contesting who should be recognised as the legitimate traditional leader of the community.

In 2016, a provincial commission recommended the recognition of Andrew Mogale as Kgosi, but the decision was challenged by other members of the royal family, leading to prolonged legal battles and further inquiries.

The conflict has unfolded against the backdrop of enormous mineral wealth. The Bapo Ba Mogale community sits on land rich in platinum and chrome reserves and historically received significant royalty payments from mining operations, particularly those linked to Lonmin.

A public protector investigation previously found that more than R600m intended for community development through the community’s trust account had either disappeared or been mismanaged.

The report also highlighted concerns about spending on a royal palace project whose costs reportedly escalated from an estimated R20m to more than R80m, while many community development needs remained unmet.

Controversy also surrounded a 2014 agreement in which the traditional administration exchanged future royalty payments from Lonmin for equity-based compensation.

Critics and community activists argued that the arrangement benefited a select few while failing to uplift the broader community.

Despite the tensions surrounding Ramaphosa’s visit, the president and the royal family indicated that dialogue would continue, with the ANC leader insisting that engagement remains the best way to resolve disputes that have divided the community for years.

TimesLIVE