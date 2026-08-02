News

Soweto man charged in global teen sextortion case

Man arrested linked to 52 victims worldwide, all of them boys under the age of 18

Gill Gifford

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

Sowetan resident Ifeel Simango has been arrested by the Hawks on suspicion of being linked to an international financial sextortionate operation that swindled 52 under age boys globally.
Soweto resident Ifeel Simango has been arrested by the Hawks on suspicion of being linked to an international financial 'sextortion' operation that swindled 52 underage boys globally. Picture: (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

A breakthrough in a three-year investigation across a range of countries has led to the arrest of a Soweto man believed to be behind an international “sextortion” scheme that caused at least one teen to commit suicide.

The Hawks said this week that to date investigators had linked 52 victims worldwide, including two South Africans, to the man. All those targeted were boys under the age of 18.

Ifeel Simango, 30, appeared in the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Thursday. He has been charged with extortion and money laundering and will appear again next week for a bail hearing.

Read the full article here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

From guarding prison cells to fighting cybercrime

2

Meet the Playmakers — Oratilwe Matlala, Siyamthanda Jwacu and Dedrick West

3

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

4

SOWETAN | Cheers to more years of fine storytelling

5

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Brace for MK Party instability to reach councils

Related Articles