Soweto man charged in global teen sextortion case

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Soweto resident Ifeel Simango has been arrested by the Hawks on suspicion of being linked to an international financial 'sextortion' operation that swindled 52 underage boys globally. Picture:

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A breakthrough in a three-year investigation across a range of countries has led to the arrest of a Soweto man believed to be behind an international “sextortion” scheme that caused at least one teen to commit suicide.

The Hawks said this week that to date investigators had linked 52 victims worldwide, including two South Africans, to the man. All those targeted were boys under the age of 18.

Ifeel Simango, 30, appeared in the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Thursday. He has been charged with extortion and money laundering and will appear again next week for a bail hearing.

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