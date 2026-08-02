Thuli Madonsela’s legal battle with late partner’s family over will gets acrimonious

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Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's legal battle over the estate of her late fiancé Richard Foxton has escalated after the executors demanded access to her diary, emails and other private records. File picture:

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Former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s legal battle over the estate of her late fiancé, businessman Dick Foxton, has become more acrimonious. The Foxton family and the executors of his estate are demanding to see the diary entries, e-mails and other documents underpinning her challenge to his final will.

They also want a detailed apology for her “defamatory” comments about the executors and are demanding rental and other costs relating to Madonsela’s continued occupation of a property outside Stellenbosch.

Madonsela is seeking to have what she describes as Foxton’s “purported” 2025 will declared invalid and the executors removed. The respondents want the court to declare the February 3 2025 document Foxton’s last valid will or, alternatively, refer the dispute to trial if it cannot be determined on affidavit.

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