WATCH | Noordvaal Cup clash abandoned after mass brawl involving players and parents

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A highly anticipated Noordvaal Cup rugby clash between Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen was abandoned on Saturday after a large-scale fight involving players and parents erupted on the field, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The match, played as part of the prestigious Noordvaal Cup’s Beker-afdeling, was stopped with Menlopark leading 36-5 after chaotic scenes unfolded on the field.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from rugby supporters, former players and school sports followers around the country.

Responding to the controversy, Noordvaal Schools Rugby Association chair Tinus Diedericks said the organisation would investigate the incident and had already requested reports from both schools.

“I ask everyone to refrain from any further comments regarding the incident. On behalf of the Noordvaal committee, I assure everyone that we do not condone any such behaviour,” said Diedericks.

The incident has reignited debate about behaviour on the sidelines of school sports and the role parents play in escalating tensions at youth sporting events.

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese called for severe sanctions against those found responsible.

“Both schools should be forced to ban guilty parents, administrators and players for life if evidence shows they were involved or participated in this bizarre incident. This is part of the problem in schools, problem parents,” Wiese wrote on X.

Others expressed similar sentiments.

Facebook user Rudi van der Westhuizen commented: “Suspend both schools for their misconduct. We don’t need this in the Noordvaal Cup.”

Johannes Tolmay wrote on X: “It looks more like unhappy parents and kids in a sport they don’t belong in. Ban the originator and that team from school rugby. It’s supposed to be fun.”

However, some social media users sought to assign blame to one of the schools involved.

Gary Coetsee alleged on X that similar incidents had occurred previously, writing: “It’s EG Jansen and their parents starting this every time. Did it at HS Nelspruit as well. One of their players attacked a coach by the throat while they shook hands after the game they lost. Then EG Jansen fathers attacked. Disgusting! What ethos are they promoting?”

The allegations have not been independently verified.

The clash brought together two of the country’s most respected rugby schools.

Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen, based in Boksburg and affectionately known as Die Jansies, has long been regarded as one of South Africa’s school rugby powerhouses.

The school is renowned for its physical, forward-dominated style of play and has produced numerous professional players including Hendré Stassen, Louis Ludik, Francois Uys, Kevin Buys, Ginter Smuts and Erich Cronje.

The school has enjoyed sustained success in the Valke region and has regularly supplied players to the Craven Week and SA Schools teams.

Heading into the weekend’s fixture, EG Jansen occupied seventh place on the Noordvaal Cup standings after finishing sixth overall in the 2025 season.

Menlopark, based in Pretoria East, is another established force in schoolboy rugby. The school claimed the prestigious Virseker Beker title in 2019 and is widely known for its attacking brand of rugby and strong development pathway into provincial and national age-group structures.

The Pretoria side entered the fixture on the back of a dramatic 45-42 victory over Noordheuwel and appeared on course for another important win before the match descended into chaos. Menlopark currently sits sixth on the Noordvaal Cup log.

The Noordvaal Cup’s Beker-afdeling represents the highest tier of school rugby competition across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West, featuring many of the country’s leading rugby schools.

With investigations now under way, attention will turn to whether disciplinary action will be taken against any players, officials or spectators involved in the altercation.

The Noordvaal Schools Rugby Association said it would await reports from both schools before determining the next steps.

“There will be an investigation — we have already asked for reports from both schools. The necessary steps will be taken — if not by us but certainly by each of the schools,” said Diedericks.

TimesLIVE