Covid test refusal costs worker her job

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The Labour Court has upheld the dismissal of a former Santam employee who refused to continue submitting Covid-19 PCR test results and stayed away from work, ruling that her conduct amounted to gross insubordination and not incapacity.

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A former Santam employee has lost her court bid to get her job back after the Labour Court ruled that her refusal to continue providing Covid-19 PCR test results and her failure to return to work amounted to gross insubordination.

The court in Cape Town dismissed Aurelia Somora Richards’s application to overturn a CCMA ruling that found her dismissal was fair, saying she knowingly ignored a lawful workplace rule and must face the consequences of her choices.

Richards worked as a service consultant at Santam from 2014. When staff were ordered back to the office in 2022 after the Covid-19 lockdowns, the insurer required employees to either be vaccinated or submit regular negative PCR tests if they chose not to get vaccinated.

Richards refused the vaccine, saying she was a Christian, and instead chose to pay for regular PCR tests, which cost R150 each.

She complied for several months before stopping in June 2022, saying she could no longer afford the tests. She also stayed away from work without permission.

The company first gave her a written warning after she failed to submit a test in April 2022. After she again failed to provide test results and stayed away from work in June, she received a final written warning.

Despite this, she continued to stay away from work.

Santam later charged her with gross insubordination, unauthorised absence and dishonesty before dismissing her in August 2022.

Richards challenged the dismissal at the CCMA, arguing that she was not guilty of misconduct because she could not afford the PCR tests. She said her financial position made her incapable of complying with the company’s policy.

When the CCMA ruled against her, she took the matter to the Labour Court.

But acting Judge R Abrahams agreed with the commissioner that the case was about misconduct, not incapacity.

“The applicant’s subsequent financial incapacity did not amount to a disability or incapacity as envisaged in the Covid protocols, and the commissioner was correct in characterising the dispute as one of misconduct,” the judge said.

The court noted that Richards had accepted the company’s vaccination policy and had complied with it for months by submitting PCR test results.

The judge also found that Richards failed to provide convincing evidence that her Christian faith prevented her from being vaccinated.

“There is no evidence to doubt the sincerity of the applicant’s religious beliefs; however, she failed to provide any convincing evidence to justify the proposition that Christianity forbids vaccination,” Abrahams said.

The court said her inability to pay for PCR tests was unfortunate but did not excuse her failure to obey her employer’s instructions.

“That the applicant subsequently became unable to pay for PCR tests is regrettable, but... it is beyond the bounds of reasonableness to interpret this as some form of incapacity or disability,” the judge said.

Abrahams also found that Richards deliberately stayed away from work even after receiving a final written warning.

“One can only conclude that her actions... were both wilful and persistent, and amounted to a serious challenge to the employer’s authority,” he said. “Freedom of choice is not freedom from consequence.”

The court also upheld the finding that Richards had been dishonest after making serious allegations against Santam at the CCMA, including claims of discrimination, favouritism and unfair treatment, without producing evidence to support them.

According to the judgment, she could not substantiate any of those allegations, leading the commissioner to conclude they had been made simply to strengthen her case against the company.

The Labour Court found no fault with that conclusion.

The review application was dismissed, meaning the CCMA ruling stands and Richards’s dismissal remains valid. The court made no order as to costs.

Sowetan