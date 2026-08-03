Five key things to know about voter registration turnout

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The Electoral Commission of South Africa has announced that eligible voters can now register or update their details on WhatsApp. File picture:

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The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that eligible voters can now register or update their details on WhatsApp.

During a media briefing on Monday, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said they have introduced a WhatsApp portal to make the registration more accessible and convenient.

“The platform uses secure identity verification measures, including OTP, ID document upload, address verification and voting station confirmation, to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll,” he said.

Here are five things you need to know:

Of the 1.7-million people who registered or updated their details over the weekend, 291,000 will be voting for the first time.

Of the 291,000 who registered to vote for the first time, 50% were women.

Young people aged between 16 and 29 account for 485,757 of the 1.7-million people who registered to vote or updated their information. (The 16-year-olds can only vote once they turn 18).

The IEC encouraged those who couldn’t visit voter registration stations to use the online voter registration portal before Friday.

The commission announced a WhatsApp platform where eligible voters can register or update their details.

Sowetan