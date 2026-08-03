WATCH | From school dropout to skilled furniture maker

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Nthabeleng Mojapele designs and manufactures custom headboards and furniture through her business, The Royalty Designs, while balancing a full-time job as a clerk at the North West Transport Associations.

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After failing grade 10 three times, Nthabeleng Mojapele thought her dreams had come to an end.

But instead of allowing her circumstances to define her, the 29-year-old from Dihatshwane in Mahikeng, North West, picked up her cellphone, opened TikTok and YouTube, and taught herself a skill that is now helping her earn an income and inspire others.

Today, Mojapele designs and manufactures custom headboards and furniture through her business, The Royalty Designs, while balancing a full-time job as a clerk at the North West Transport Association.

Her journey into upholstery began during the Covid-19 pandemic when she was unemployed and searching for a new direction.

“I started teaching myself using TikTok and YouTube. At first I made chairs using 5-litre buckets covered with sponge and fabric. I also used old tyres to make furniture. That’s where my passion started,” she said.

What began as a hobby soon turned into a business. In 2023, she officially registered The Royalty Designs and started taking orders from customers.

For Mojapele, leaving school was not an easy decision.

“I didn’t finish school. After repeating grade 10 three times, I realised I was struggling and that school was not for me. I went to work at an internet café, then I tried doing nails, but that didn’t really work out. I also attended Abet [adult basic education and training], but I always knew I wanted to work with my hands.”

Despite dropping out of school, Mojapele has not given up on education. She hopes to study carpentry and sewing one day to improve her craftsmanship.

“I still want to go back to school because I want to learn more. I am someone who enjoys working with my hands.”

A mother of three, Mojapele now specialises in manufacturing headboards, coffee tables, pedestals and couches from scratch, while also repairing damaged furniture.

She runs the business alongside her husband and hires an additional worker whenever customer demand increases.

Balancing a full-time job with running a business means long days and even longer weekends.

“When I knock off from work, I focus on completing my orders. My weekends are strictly for my side hustle because that’s when I finish my furniture orders.”

She believes the support she has received from her community has played a significant role in the growth of her business.

“I love how people from here support me, especially because I am a woman doing this type of work. Their support motivates me to keep pushing.”

Although demand for her products continues to grow, transport remains one of the biggest obstacles preventing her business from expanding.

“I get clients from places as far as Zeerust, but transport is a challenge. Sometimes people really want my services, but I can’t reach them. Some clients can afford transport costs, while others can’t.”

She said hiring transport often makes deliveries too expensive, forcing some customers to cancel their orders.

Despite the challenges, Mojapele has no plans of slowing down. Instead, she hopes her story will encourage other young people who have left school to create opportunities for themselves.

“I want young people who have dropped out of school not to sit at home doing nothing. Learn a skill and become an artisan. There are so many things we can do, especially if school is not your strongest point. Use your hands, build a life for yourself and make money.”

For Mojapele, the lessons that changed her life did not come from a classroom. They came from free online tutorials, determination and the willingness to keep learning — proving that while her education may have ended early, her future did not.

Sowetan