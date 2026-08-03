Gauteng teacher shot dead while walking with pupils to school

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A primary school teacher was shot dead while walking to work alongside a group of pupils in Tsakane on Monday morning. File picture:

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A 29-year-old primary school teacher was shot dead while walking to school with a group of pupils in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Monday morning.

The teacher, from Michael Zulu Primary School, was shot shortly before 7am less than 1km from the school. The motive for the attack is unknown, and police have launched a murder investigation.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile described the incident as a “devastating tragedy” and extended his condolences to the teacher’s family, colleagues, pupils and the broader school community.

“The loss of an educator is a profound tragedy, not only for the school but for society as a whole. Educators dedicate their lives to nurturing, mentoring and preparing the next generation, and no family or school should have to endure such a devastating loss,” said Maile.

The department said it had activated psychosocial support for pupils and staff affected by the incident.

The district integrated school support team was deployed to provide trauma debriefing for pupils, while the circuit team, the integrated school support programme and safe schools management met teachers and school staff to provide support and outline the department’s response.

Maile said the killing underscored the need for communities to work with law enforcement agencies to combat crime and protect schools.

“This tragic incident is a painful reminder that the fight against crime cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone. It requires a united societal response,” he said.

“Safe schools can only exist in safe communities. We call on all residents to reject criminality, co-operate with law enforcement authorities, report those responsible for violent crime and play an active role in safeguarding our schools and neighbourhoods. An attack on an educator is an attack on the future of our children and on the values that bind our communities together.”

The MEC urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and co-operate with police to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Police investigations into the shooting are continuing.

Sowetan