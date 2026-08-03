How to protect your WhatsApp if its been compromised

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Cyber crime expert Hannes Bezuidenhout says the clearest sign of a hacked WhatsApp account is when you are being unexpectedly logged out.

This includes other red flags such as your contacts receiving unusual messages from your account, unauthorised changes to your profile, and notifications that your account has been registered on another device.

“If this happens, act immediately. Try to log back into WhatsApp using your phone number, which will usually log out the attacker if you regain access first.

“Enable two-step verification if it wasn’t already active, notify your contacts that your account may have been compromised, and contact your mobile network immediately if you suspect a SIM swap. It’s also a good idea to review other online accounts linked to the same phone number or email address and change passwords where necessary.”

Other measures to take to protect your WhatsApp if you believe your account was compromised include:

Enabling your two-step verification – Most important: Set a unique six-digit PIN and add a secure email for recovery. This adds another layer of protection if someone obtains your WhatsApp registration code.

Never share your WhatsApp verification code or PIN number. A legitimate WhatsApp representative, bank, police officer or service provider should need your WhatsApp verification code or two-step PIN. Treat any request for it as suspicious.

Check linked devices regularly: Review settings and check for linked devices and immediately log out devices you don’t recognise.

Be suspicious of unexpected messages and calls: Do not trust a message simply because it appears to come from a known contact. A compromised account can be used to impersonate that person and target their contacts.

Do not click suspicious links or scan unexpected QR codes: Links and QR codes can be used to steal information or trick you into approving a fraudulent device-linking request. Be cautious when the request creates urgency.

Protect your cellphone number against SIM-swap fraud. As a preventative measure, you can request that your service provider restrict SIM swaps to in-person requests at a branch, where proof of identity is required. This additional verification step can reduce the risk of an unauthorised SIM swap being processed online.

Source: CSIR.