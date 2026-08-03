Mapisa-Nqakula trial: Ex-SANDF general denies helping wife secure military tenders

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The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard detailed timelines of when the relationship between businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and her husband, retired Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu, started and how they managed perceived conflict of interests.

Noel is the former deputy surgeon-general of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), where his wife was a contractor and received contracts worth millions.

The wife, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, is the key state witness in the corruption and money-laundering case against former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

She alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and accepted millions of rands in bribes from her to secure and protect lucrative defence logistics contracts.

Her husband, Ndhlovu, took the witness stand on Monday. He testified that he first met Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in 2014 during a meeting between the department of defence and her company. The pair began dating in February 2015 and married in August 2016.

Ndhlovu served in the SANDF for 26 years before retiring in August 2025. In October 2020 he was placed on precautionary suspension after the department entered litigation against his wife, who was accused of securing over R100m in military contracts without proper procurement processes. His suspension was subsequently lifted in April 2024.

Ndhlovu maintained that he and his wife never discussed work, stating that he kept his medical and military business private while she kept her defence contracts to herself.

He explained that his wife had been receiving tenders from the department of defence since 2013, before they began their relationship and before he even knew her.

When asked if he played any role in helping her secure these contracts, Ndhlovu stated that throughout his military career, he never sat on any tender boards or panels involving his wife’s business. Even while serving in the Joint Operations Division, he recused himself from panels overseeing those tenders.

Furthermore, Ndhlovu noted that when Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was awarded a R104m tender, which was later cancelled and replaced with a R79m contract, he was away on a deployment in Lesotho and was not involved in any related discussions.

Ndhlovu maintained that he and his wife never discussed work, stating that he kept his medical and military business private while she kept her defence contracts to herself. He added that they often joked about maintaining a “Chinese wall” between their respective affairs.

Ndhlovu went on to testify about an alleged armed robbery involving his wife, during which she was held up at gunpoint while carrying bribe money in her car. Although the robbers took her handbag, phone and R12,000 in cash, they missed a R200,000 stash hidden under the passenger seat, money allegedly intended for Mapisa-Nqakula.

Ndhlovu said he first became aware of the payments his wife was making to the former minister around 2019. Following the robbery, in which his wife sustained injuries, he frequently arranged transportation for her to meet with the former minister.

When asked how he initially learned of the incident, Ndhlovu said he was alerted by his wife’s ex-husband, who called to inform him that she had been attacked, prompting him to rush to the scene.

Upon arriving, he found his wife, her brother and several community members gathered near the car she was driving.

When he later asked her why she had called her ex-husband instead of him, she explained that because they had been married for less than a year, her ex-husband’s phone number was the only one she could remember by heart.

Testimony continues, with Ndhlovu expected to provide further details regarding the aftermath of the robbery.

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