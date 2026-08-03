Mettler eager to return to work after court overturns suspension

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Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler says he is eager to return to work after the Pretoria high court declared his suspension unlawful and ordered his immediate reinstatement, bringing an end to a political and legal battle that has gripped the capital’s administration for weeks.

This comes after acting judge Karin Pillay ruled on July 31 that the Tshwane council acted unlawfully when it suspended Mettler earlier this month, setting aside the council resolution and ordering that he be reinstated immediately.

The court also interdicted the city from maintaining an acting city manager in his place. Reacting to the judgment, Mettler described the past three weeks as one of the most difficult periods of his career.

“It is the most difficult thing to sit at home knowing that you belong at work. This past three weeks was an experience that no competent and willing and able city manager must go through when you know that there is no reason for you to be at home, and that the reason you are at home is that the majority of council has made a wrong decision,” he said.

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