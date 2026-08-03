The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today .

WhatsApp scammers on the prowl to steal your money

Industry experts say WhatsApp account hijacking scams have become more prevalent because criminals have access to increasing amounts of personal information. Picture: (123RF/Leo Lintang)

Loss of cellphone network service, an unexpected request to approve a verification code you never initiated, and suddenly finding yourself logged out of your WhatsApp.

These are some of the warning signs that cybercriminals may have hijacked your WhatsApp account and could already be impersonating you to scam your friends, family and colleagues out of money.

According to financial crime compliance and fraud prevention expert Hannes Bezuidenhout from Sumsub, messaging apps have become a prime target for cybercriminals because they are one of the main ways people communicate with family, friends, and businesses.

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Malema fights to keep JSC post as court challenge looms

EFF leader Julius Malema is fighting to keep his spot as a member of the Judicial Service Commission. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The constitution has no provision empowering the National Assembly speaker to initiate a process to recall EFF leader Julius Malema as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This despite him having verbally attacked judges for years, speaker Thoko Didiza argues in court papers.

Didiza has opposed a legal challenge by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) seeking a court order for the National Assembly to consider Malema’s suitability as a member of the JSC, which interviews and recommends judges for appointment.

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WATCH | From school dropout to skilled furniture maker

Nthabeleng Mojapele designs and manufactures custom headboards and furniture through her business, The Royalty Designs, while balancing a full-time job as a clerk at the North West Transport Associations. Picture: (supplied)

After failing grade 10 three times, Nthabeleng Mojapele thought her dreams had come to an end.

But instead of allowing her circumstances to define her, the 29-year-old from Dihatshwane in Mahikeng, North West, picked up her cellphone, opened TikTok and YouTube, and taught herself a skill that is now helping her earn an income and inspire others.

Today, Mojapele designs and manufactures custom headboards and furniture through her business, The Royalty Designs, while balancing a full-time job as a clerk at the North West Transport Association.

Click here to read the full article.

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