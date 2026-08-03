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RECORDED | Businessman Brown Mogotsi back in court

He faces five charges linked to alleged November 2025 incident

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Monday.

Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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