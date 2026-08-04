AfriForum argues Expropriation Act’s nil compensation provisions undermine constitution

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AfriForum and other opponents of the Expropriation Act have asked the Western Cape High Court to declare key provisions of the legislation unconstitutional, arguing that they infringe on property rights. Picture:

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AfriForum and other opponents of the Expropriation Act have urged the Western Cape High Court to strike down key provisions of the legislation.

In their arguments in court on Monday, they said parliament cannot use ordinary legislation to create circumstances in which land may be expropriated without compensation. On the other hand, the DA mounted a separate constitutional challenge to both the Act’s drafting and the process through which it was passed.

The hearing forms part of a consolidated challenge to the Expropriation Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year. The court is hearing applications brought by AfriForum, the Vaderland Stigting, the DA, and other applicants, while the president, parliament, the minister of public works and infrastructure, and the EFF are among those participating in the proceedings.

“The constitution does not create categories of uncompensated expropriations.” — Adv Adv Hank Havengaar SC, representing AfrForum

AfriForum’s challenge focused primarily on sections 12(3) and 12(4) of the Act, which set out the circumstances in which it may be just and equitable for no compensation to be paid when land is expropriated in the public interest.

Opening AfriForum’s case, Adv Hank Havengaar SC stressed that the organisation was not challenging land reform itself.

“This is not a challenge to land reform,” he told the court.

“Land reform is a constitutional imperative.”

Instead, he argued that the challenge sought to preserve “the constitutional method by which expropriations, including expropriations in the public interest”, are carried out.

According to Havengaar, section 25 of the constitution already strikes the balance between protecting property rights and advancing land reform by permitting expropriation in the public interest, subject to the payment of just and equitable compensation.

He argued that parliament had gone beyond what the constitution permits by creating statutory categories where no compensation may be paid.

“The constitution does not create categories of uncompensated expropriations,” he submitted.

AfriForum argued that section 12(3) effectively attempts to amend section 25 of the constitution through ordinary legislation by creating an open-ended list of circumstances in which no compensation may be appropriate.

Havengaar said that while the respondents described the provision as a harmless guideline for courts, it would in practice influence hundreds of expropriating authorities long before disputes reached court.

He submitted that the constitution requires the inquiry to begin by assessing the value of the property owner’s loss before adjusting the amount where appropriate.

“The constitution starts at the other end of the spectrum,” he argued.

While accepting that courts are the ultimate arbiters of compensation disputes, Havengaar said that was “no consolation” for many property owners because litigation over compensation is lengthy, technically complex and expensive.

He referred to previous expropriation litigation that took years to resolve and argued that many owners would never reach court.

The court also heard submissions from Adv Roelof du Plessis SC, appearing for the Vaderland Stigting, who argued that section 12(3) was inconsistent with section 25 because it introduced additional considerations not found in the constitution.

He submitted that section 25 was the product of extensive constitutional negotiations and deliberately requires expropriation to remain subject to compensation.

According to Du Plessis, parliament had complicated the constitutional test by requiring courts to consider additional statutory factors alongside those already contained in section 25.

He argued that the legislation would unnecessarily complicate future compensation disputes by forcing courts to reconcile competing statutory and constitutional considerations.

The DA, meanwhile, advanced a separate challenge based on two independent constitutional grounds.

Represented by Adv Karrisha Pillay SC, the party argued that the Act was unlawfully adopted because several provincial legislatures failed to lawfully authorise their National Council of Provinces delegations before voting on the Bill and that section 19 contains a drafting defect that renders it incapable of operating.

The hearing continues on Tuesday, with the respondents expected to begin presenting their arguments. — Business Day