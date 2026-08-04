Attorney Zola Majavu refuses to testify in Mapisa-Nqakula trial

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Attorney Zola Majavu has refused to testify in the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, citing attorney-client privilege.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering after allegations that she solicited and received millions of rand in cash bribes and other benefits from military logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019.

Appearing in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Majavu had prepared a statement beforehand. However, he refused to proceed with his testimony, warning that doing so would risk breaching client confidentiality.

He told the court the state had put him in an “uncomfortable position” by calling him to testify against a person who was his former client.

Though the state argued that it could limit its questioning to topics Majavu felt comfortable answering, he maintained his refusal. The court subsequently granted his request to be excused from testifying.

Majavu has previously represented the former minister in a separate case and has acted as a legal advisor for Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the key state witness, alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula demanded and accepted payments to secure and protect lucrative defence logistics contracts.

The trial continues, with the court set to hear testimony from additional witnesses.

Previous witnesses include Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and her husband, former deputy surgeon-general of the South African National Defence Force, Noel Ndhlovu.

TimesLIVE