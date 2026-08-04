Five things you need to know about Gauteng’s school safety blitz

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Weapons, drugs, alleged theft and claims of educator misconduct.

These were among the issues uncovered as Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile led stop-and-search operations at three schools in Carletonville and Orange Farm on Tuesday after reports of gangsterism, bullying and school violence.

Maile led operations at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville, and Thetha Secondary School and Duzenendlela Special School in Orange Farm. The operations involved the SAPS, K9 narcotics units, Gauteng Traffic Police, traffic wardens, Merafong public safety officials, community policing forums and patrollers.

It followed reports of gangsterism, bullying and school violence, as well as stakeholder engagements where Badirile was identified as one of the province’s most troubled schools.

Here are five things you need to know about this safety blitz.

At Badirile, law enforcement officers confiscated a knife, a fork, dagga zols, sachets of dagga and vapes. A grade 12 pupil at Thetha was also found with two sachets of dagga during the searches,

At Duzenendlela Special School, a pupil was allegedly found with stolen school property, including door and window handles, prompting Maile to say school safety reflects broader societal challenges and requires greater parental involvement,

Maile also said they had received reports that five Badirile teachers were absent from class and allegedly spent school hours at taverns. He said labour relations officials would investigate the allegations and institute disciplinary action where necessary,

Col Dorette Greyling said more than 10 criminal cases linked to Badirile Secondary School had been reported between January and July. While she declined to disclose the nature of the cases, she described the number as alarming and confirmed that regular joint law enforcement operations would continue, and

Maile said Gauteng had reduced the number of identified school safety hotspots from about 245 last year to about 75 through partnerships with police and other stakeholders. He said the department would continue conducting unannounced searches as part of its school safety strategy.

Sowetan