‘His heart was pure’: Tributes paid to murdered church-going teacher

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A 29-year-old teacher from Michael Zulu Primary School in Tsakane was fatally shot on August 4 2026. Picture:

“It looked like a movie. It’s difficult to describe my emotions because I am still stunned.”

These are the words of Friday Nkuna, who witnessed the fatal shooting of 29-year-old primary school teacher Siyabonga Tshabalala as he walked to work at Michael Zulu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, on Monday morning.

Nkuna told TimesLIVE he was cleaning in his kitchen at about 7am when he heard several gunshots outside his home.

When he looked outside, he saw two armed men walking towards Tshabalala while shooting.

“It all happened so fast. They didn’t take anything from him. They just shot him.

“When he was on the ground they shot him another six or seven times before walking to a car parked nearby.”

Tshabalala, who was carrying his lunchbox bag, had been walking on his usual route to the school. He was less than one kilometre from the school when he was attacked.

Two pupils were walking a short distance in front of him and another two behind him when the shooting happened.

“When the shots were fired everyone scattered,” Nkuna said.

“Siyabonga used this route every day because his house is behind me, on the next street.”

The motive for the murder is unknown and the brazen attack has left residents shaken.

“We are scared as a community,” said Nkuna.

Neighbour Stephan Stafans described Tshabalala as a quiet, humble man who had been part of the community since childhood.

“Siyabonga was a very quiet man. He grew up in my arms when his mother used to go to school. I used to look after him.”

He said the slain teacher was a devoted churchgoer who played the piano from a young age.

Stafans believes the murder was premeditated.

“This looked planned, but for what reason we don’t know.

“Siyabonga was everything but a criminal. His heart was too pure for that.”

Another neighbour, Thulani Mkhonto, said the community was struggling to process the tragedy.

“I recently moved into the area and I’m in shock. We are having a few drinks to dampen our emotions.”

Tshabalala leaves behind a daughter and lived with his mother and sister.

TimesLIVE visited the family home after the shooting. His sister, Nomthandazo, requested privacy and declined to comment, saying the family was trying to come to terms with what had happened.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile has expressed shock and sadness: “The loss of a teacher is a profound tragedy, not only for the school but for society as a whole.”

“Teachers dedicate their lives to nurturing, mentoring and preparing the next generation, and no family or school should have to endure such a devastating loss.”

The education department has activated psychosocial support and dispatched a team to the school to provide trauma debriefings. The department said it was also offering counselling to the family.

“This tragic incident is a painful reminder that the fight against crime cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone. It requires a united societal response,” said Maile.

“Safe schools can only exist in safe communities. We call on all residents to reject criminality, co-operate with law enforcement authorities, report those responsible for violent crime and play an active role in safeguarding our schools and neighbourhoods. An attack on an teacher is an attack on the future of our children and on the values that bind our communities together.”

Maile urged anyone with information that can assist the investigation to co-operate fully with police so those responsible are brought to justice.

TimesLIVE