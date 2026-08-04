Life term for Gauteng lawyer who killed, burned girlfriend inside her car

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Lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend.

A Gauteng lawyer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend whose charred remains were found inside her burning Mercedes-Benz in Midrand in March 2023.

The Johannesburg high court handed down the sentence to Thubelihle Mpisi on Friday after finding him guilty of killing Mahlako Rabalao, the mother of his child, before setting her vehicle alight in an attempt to conceal the crime.

NPA regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the prosecuting authority welcomed the life sentence. “It reflects the seriousness of gender-based violence and demonstrates the criminal justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators to account,” he said.

Mpisi was also handed five years’ imprisonment for malicious injury to property, as well as a further five years’ imprisonment for obstructing the ends of justice.

These sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

According to judge Gcina Malindi, evidence presented before the court showed that Rabalao had been killed before her body was set alight.

“The fire investigation conducted by Captain Ramsundar, a senior forensic analyst of the SAPS, conclusively excluded accidental causes, including electrical malfunction, natural causes, smoking, and smouldering materials.”

Malindi said the investigation found that “the fire originated in the passenger compartment of the vehicle through a deliberate human act, the ignition source being uniquely consistent with the application of an open flame”.

Another police officer had told the court that they detected the presence of petrol on the driver’s carpet of the Mercedes while the car itself ran on diesel.

Malindi said Mpisi had been unable to throw doubt on the state case that placed him at the scene on the day, through cellphone towers.

“The version of the accused, that the deceased had left the home of her own accord at approximately 7.35pm to collect an Uber Eats order, and that he remained on the property throughout the relevant period, is ... not true,” the judge said.

Mpisi was arrested in July 2023, four months after the murder. Shortly after Rabalao’s death, Mpisi made a tribute video for her, depicting a happy family.

He wrote: “Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise (the child) without you? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can ever take that away.

“To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated; and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated.”