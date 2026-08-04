The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

WATCH | Abandoned sports project in Palm Springs now a crime hotspot

Vacant land where a sports field was supposed to be built next to Palm Springs Mall in Sedibeng, Emfuleni. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The Emfuleni municipality has so far spent R24m building an incomplete multimillion-rand sports facility, which has now become a crime hotspot and a gathering place for young people to smoke drugs.

The construction began in 2017, but only earthworks were done as the municipality struggled to raise funds to complete the structure at Palm Springs.

Community members told Sowetan that the unfinished Palm Springs Multipurpose Centre, which was meant to include soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, an outdoor gym, and other recreational facilities, has become a danger zone where residents fear being mugged and children are exposed to drugs and crime.

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LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Aarto introduces elective options before the proclamation of licence demerits

Monde Mkalipi, Road Traffic Infringement Authority spokesperson. Picture: (Supplied)

The driver points demerit system, which was meant to be launched in 2021 but its implementation was delayed until July 1 2026 due to legal challenges and technical issues, is still not in effect.

According to Monde Mkalipi, Road Traffic Infringement Authority spokesperson, the authority has introduced elective options that decriminalise traffic offences and reduce the burden on the already strained justice system by taking traffic-related matters to court.

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Hawks boss loses battle to block cops accessing phone

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa has no choice but to give police access to his phone, which he says contains ‘state secrets’. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa has no choice but to give police access to his phone, which he says contains “state secrets”.

This comes after he suffered another blow in his legal challenge to block the state from accessing information on it.

The high court in Johannesburg dismissed Kadwa’s application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, a judgment that dismissed the bid to have his phone returned.

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