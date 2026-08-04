WATCH | Knife, dagga found during school search in Gauteng

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Officials search learners for drugs and weapons at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville.

A knife, a fork, vapes and sachets of dagga were confiscated during a stop-and-search operation conducted at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville, on Tuesday morning.

The Gauteng department of education held the operation with SAPS, supported by Gauteng traffic police, traffic wardens, community policing forums (CPFs), patrollers and community members. It forms part of the provincial government’s school safety strategy aimed at tackling violence, bullying and crime in schools.

Knives, a fork, vapes and sachets of dagga were confiscated during a stop-and-search operation at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville, on Tuesday. The SAPS and Gauteng Department of Education operation aims to curb crime, violence and drug use in schools. pic.twitter.com/73TratH6Mj — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 4, 2026

MEC Lebogang Maile said the school had been identified as a hotspot for crime and violence following complaints received during stakeholder engagements over the past three months.

“We received a lot of complaints about violence and crime in schools, and one of the short-term interventions is to conduct regular searches with the police,” Maile said.

Education MEC Lebogang Maile and SAPS conducting a stop and search at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville. (Thulani Mbele)

Some pupils had threatened teachers with violence and certain individuals attended the school only to intimidate educators and fellow pupils rather than to learn, he said.

“There are kids here who threaten teachers that they will call zama zamas and criminals to murder educators. There are learners involved in gangsterism and some are not attending classes at all. They come to school to terrorise other learners and educators.”

SAPS Col Dorette Greyling said more than 10 criminal cases linked to the school had been reported between January and July this year. Greyling said officers, including the SAPS K9 unit with narcotics detection dogs, participated in the operation.

“Among the confiscated items today were a knife, a fork found in the bathrooms, dagga zol, sachets of dagga and vapes,” she said.

“It was quite a successful operation and we will continue conducting regular operations with all law enforcement agencies.”

Sowetan