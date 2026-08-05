Court hears details of Mapisa-Nqakula home renovations

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Marble countertops, chandeliers, motorised curtains, and gold beading on wardrobes. This is just some of the upgrades that the former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had done at her home and allegedly paid for in cash, totalling roughly R1.7m, which the state believes was from kickbacks she allegedly received from a service provider.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng high court in Pretoria heard detailed testimony regarding extensive renovations at the Bruma home of former minister’s home.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering involving approximately R4.5m in cash bribes and benefits.

These were allegedly solicited between 2016 and 2019 from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu of Umkhombe Marine. The state alleges that out of the total bribe money, Mapisa-Nqakula received roughly R2.1m in cash, which helped fund her residential upgrades.

Interior designer Nomsa Shabangu, who assisted Mapisa-Nqakula with the renovations and facilitated cash payments to workers on her behalf, returned to the witness stand on Wednesday for cross-examination by the defence.

Shabangu detailed various home improvement projects conducted at the property since 2004:

In 2004, work focused on the master bedrooms, including stripping carpets, repairing cupboards, and remodelling the bathroom.

In 2009, Shabangu renovated the accused daughter’s room while she was away, expanding it into the main dressing room, upgrading the bathroom, modifying wardrobes, and replacing the ceiling.

Further work followed in 2012 and 2013 with a full kitchen renovation, which was later repainted in 2019.

By 2022, upgrades included installing solar power, underfloor heating, motorised curtains, and gold beading on wardrobes, alongside replacing tiles and the bathtub. Shabangu noted that additional bedroom work was completed during this time, though she could not recall every detail. Several high-end features, including new ceilings, aluminium windows, marble countertops, chandeliers, and roof repairs, were also done.

Shabangu previously testified that she paid contractor labour and purchased building materials at the former minister’s instruction, while Mapisa-Nqakula purchased furniture directly from Shabangu’s store.

Between 2018 and 2020, renovation costs totalled between R1.7m and R1.8m, with furniture accounting for R600,000. These purchases included custom couches, swivel and ornamental chairs, display units for designer bags, and bathroom furnishings. Shabangu noted she continued supplying items as late as 2024.

When asked about the source of the funds, Shabangu testified that Mapisa-Nqakula paid the workers using her official salary.

Shabangu added that Mapisa-Nqakula still owes her an outstanding balance of R200,000 for furniture. The former minister originally promised to settle the debt upon her planned retirement in 2019. However, her retirement was delayed when she was appointed Speaker of Parliament in 2021.

Following her arrest in 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula contacted Shabangu to promise that the debt would be settled using her pension upon retirement. Shabangu was subsequently advised to cease all communication with the accused, marking their final interaction.

TimesLIVE