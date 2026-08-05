DA tables motion against Gauteng Speaker over ‘wasteful’ R5.9m Venezuela trip

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The DA in Gauteng has tabled a motion of censure against Gauteng legislature Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe, accusing her of wasting almost R6m in taxpayers’ money on an official trip to Venezuela. Picture:

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The DA in Gauteng has tabled a motion of censure against Gauteng legislature Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe, accusing her of wasting almost R6m in taxpayers’ money on an official trip to Venezuela.

The motion, submitted by DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, calls for Mosupyoe to be censured over what the party describes as “appalling judgement and a disgraceful waste” of public funds.

According to Msimanga, the November 2025 trip cost R5,997,895 and included a delegation of 13 people comprising Mosupyoe, four members of the legislature and seven staff members.

“The expenditure included R3.27m for air travel, R931,870 for accommodation, R251,717 for transport, R33,840 for travel services and R1.5m in per diem allowances. The party claims each member of the delegation received about R125,000 while abroad.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Msimanga said the DA was seeking accountability for what it believes was an unjustifiable use of public money.

“The DA demands accountability against those who misuse the public purse for personal gains. We strongly disapprove of the wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money, particularly by politicians voted for by the public to represent them and officials hired to deliver services,” he said.

Msimanga said documents presented to the Oversight Committee of the Office of the Premier indicated that the purpose of the trip was to attend the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela, where South Africa was the guest of honour, and to strengthen diplomatic relations between Gauteng and Venezuela.

However, the party questioned the necessity of the delegation, arguing that Brand South Africa was already representing the country at the tourism exhibition.

According to the motion, the delegation attended a four-day conference, but the official trip lasted 12 days. The DA said the rest of the visit had not been adequately explained and alleged that the delegation was unjustifiably large for the event.

The motion further argues that the reported outcomes of the trip were “vague and of extremely limited benefit for the people of Gauteng”, many of whom continue to face challenges relating to water, electricity, sanitation and other basic services.

Msimanga said the unexplained portion of the visit “cannot have any conceivable justification except as a jaunt for members to pick up extra per diem payments”, adding that the expenditure demonstrated poor leadership at a time when service delivery in Gauteng remained under pressure.

“The trip to Venezuela is not the action of responsible leadership; instead, it is one of leadership that looks for loopholes to steal from the public purse. Building diplomatic relations is a crucial responsibility of any government; however, it should not come at the expense of providing basic services,” Msimanga said.

The motion asks the Gauteng legislature to formally censure Mosupyoe for what it describes as placing “personal benefit before the interests of the people of this province”.

Sowetan