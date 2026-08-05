EXPLAINER | How the 10-year driving licence validity rollout will affect you

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Drivers whose current licences are valid will continue using them until they expire. Picture:

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The department of transport says motorists will not automatically receive a 10-year driving licence card when the new validity period is introduced.

Drivers whose current licences are valid will continue using them until they expire. Only when they renew their licence after the new system has been implemented will they be issued with a licence card valid for 10 years instead of the current five-year period.

This follows an announcement by minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni that cabinet has approved extending the validity period of driving licence cards for light motor vehicles from five to 10 years.

Department spokesperson Collen Msibi said the change would not apply retrospectively.

“Once implemented, the changes will not restart the validity period from zero for existing licence holders. The current licence cards remain valid until their expiry date. When the new law comes into effect, motorists will receive a licence card valid for 10 years only when they renew their existing cards,” Msibi said.

He said the extension is based on a study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which found a longer validity period would align SA with international best practice.

“The study recommended the extension will align with international best practice, enhance administrative efficiency, reduce the frequency of renewals for motorists and ease service demand pressures within the licensing system,” he said.

Before the changes can be implemented, the department must amend Regulation 108 of the National Road Traffic Regulations.

The draft amendments and notices must be submitted to the shareholders’ committee, the secretary to parliament for public comment, and the office of the state law adviser for legal scrutiny. The 10-year validity period will only take effect once these processes have been completed.

The department confirmed the extension will apply only to light motor vehicle licence codes A, A1, B and EB.

Drivers of heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will continue to renew their driving licence cards every five years, while professional driving permits (PrDPs) will remain valid for two years.

Msibi said: “Heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will remain subject to the existing five-year renewal cycle, and the PrDPs at a two-year cycle. This is due to the nature of the work they do, which requires regular assessment of a driver’s fitness to be behind the wheel.”

Sowetan