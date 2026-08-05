IN PICS | Baby born in a taxi

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Paramedics immediately attended to both mother and newborn, cut the umbilical cord and ensured they were stable. Picture:

Officers from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) had to be called to assist a woman who had given birth in a taxi.

The woman went into labour during a taxi ride in the Verulam CBD at about 10am on Wednesday.

“Paramedics and reaction officers arrived at the taxi rank on Ireland Street at 10.10am and found that the 27-year-old mother had already delivered a healthy baby inside the vehicle.

An ambulance worker with the child that had just been born. Picture: (RUSA)

“Paramedics immediately attended to both mother and newborn, cut the umbilical cord and ensured they were stable before transporting Baby Mbambo and the mother to Osindisweni Government Hospital for further medical care,” said Rusa in a statement.

Both mother and baby were reported to be in a stable condition.

Baby Mbambo was born in a taxi on Wednesday morning. Picture: (RUSA)

Sowetan