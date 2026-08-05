Sadc summit in Durban focuses on migration challenges

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International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the summit platform will provide SA with an opportunity to articulate its approach to migration management and regional co-operation on migration-related challenges. Picture:

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban will provide an opportunity for South Africa to articulate its approach to migration issues.

The summit started on Monday and is expected to conclude on August 18.

Addressing members of the media during a media briefing on Wednesday, Dirco minister Ronald Lamola said the country is honoured to be the host.

“The summit platform will provide SA with an opportunity to articulate its approach to migration management and regional co-operation on migration-related challenges,” he said.

“SA will underscore its commitment to managing migration in a lawful, orderly, humane and effective manner, consistent with the constitution and international obligations.”

Lamola said the government is implementing a comprehensive migration management approach that strengthens border security, combats irregular migration, addresses the unlawful employment of undocumented migrants, enhances enforcement of immigration and labour laws, and tackles corruption within migration systems.

“SA will also emphasise the importance of regional co-operation in addressing migration challenges in a manner that promotes stability, development and respect for human rights.”

The country’s migration crisis has dominated headlines, with civic organisations including March and March holding nationwide demonstrations demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented foreigners.

Lamola said the focus is on promoting regional industrial development and integrated value chains, improving infrastructure linkages and transport networks, and increasing agricultural productivity to enhance food security.

He said advancing value addition in critical mineral resources, fostering regional peace, security and stability, mobilising resources for the Sadc Regional Development Fund, strengthening the implementation and monitoring of Sadc decisions, and enhancing institutional efficiency through the Rationalisation Mechanism and the Presidential Champions Initiative would be among the outcomes to look out for after the summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the Sadc public lecture on August 14 at the University of KwaZulu-Natal under the theme “Translating vision 2050 in action; Pathways towards solidarity, equality and shared prosperity”.

Sowetan