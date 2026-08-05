The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Court hears of Mapisa-Nqakula’s R1.7m house renovation spree

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court, where she faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money-laundering. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made cash payments totalling about R1.7m for extensive renovations to her home in Bruma, Johannesburg, using money she received from bribes, the state has alleged.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering involving about R4.5m in cash bribes and benefits allegedly solicited between 2016 and 2019 from South African National Defence Force contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu of Umkhombe Marine.

Out of the total bribe money, Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received about R2.1m in cash, which the state alleges helped fund the home renovations. She is further accused of demanding a R2m bribe to secure a promotion for Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s husband, Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu.

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Johnson ‘warned about lack of evidence in Gen Khumalo case but did not withdraw’

Idac deputy director of public prosecutions Peter Serunye testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Photo: (Screengrab )

Two months after the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested top police crime intelligence generals in a controversial corruption case, its deputy director of public prosecutions Peter Serunye warned of a lack of evidence in the case.

However, the matter was not withdrawn.

Testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday, Serunye said the directorate under Andrea Johnson’s leadership abused its power by prosecuting the crime intelligence generals without evidence.

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Zuma appoints son Duduzane as MK Party deputy president

Duduzane Zuma with his father, former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: (Felix Dlangamandla)

Former president Jacob Zuma has dramatically overhauled the leadership of the MK Party, removing several senior figures from key positions and appointing his son Duduzane Zuma as the party’s first deputy president with immediate effect.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zuma relieved former national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko of his duties, alongside first deputy president John Hlophe and deputy secretary-general Nomsa Dlamini, saying the changes were part of an organisational reconfiguration aimed at strengthening and consolidating the party.

Though Hlophe has been removed as first deputy president, Zuma confirmed he will remain the party’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

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