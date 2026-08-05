Unemployed graduates invited to apply for 20,000 internship opportunities

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Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for the 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony. Picture:

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Recent graduates in the North West who are unemployed have an opportunity to apply for paid workplace experience through a new internship programme that aims to create 20,000 placements.

The initiative, called “To The Power of X²”, will be officially launched on Friday, August 7 by the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services Seta) and the North West provincial government.

The programme will offer 24-month structured internships to unemployed graduates across various fields of study as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and improve access to employment.

According to Services Seta media and PR manager George Matlala, applications are open to unemployed graduates as well as employers willing to host interns.

“The applications remain open for both the graduates and the employers. The first round of applications was opened in December through a public call in newspapers. We are going to consider the new applications beyond the date of the launch on Friday, the day we are launching this flagship workplace initiative of the Services Seta,” he said.

Matlala said the programme primarily targets unemployed young graduates but added that applicants would not be excluded because of their age.

He said this is the first intake of graduates to be placed over the next three years.

The initiative is also seeking host employers from across South Africa, including private companies, public entities, municipalities, government departments, universities, TVET colleges and non-governmental organisations that can provide structured workplace learning opportunities.

Graduates can submit applications through https://www.tothepowerofx.co.za/register, while organisations interested in hosting interns can apply at https://www.tothepowerofx.co.za/eoi.

The programme is a collaboration between Services Seta, the North West provincial government, the department of higher education and training, host employers, and skills development partners, intended to expand workplace experience opportunities for unemployed graduates.

Sowetan