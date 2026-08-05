WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge continues

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Wednesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Wednesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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