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RECORDED | Judgment in Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke’s bail appeal

Musician faces charges after alleged shooting incident

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TimesLIVE

Controversial Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing the high court in Polokwane on Wednesday, where judgment is expected in his bail appeal.

The rapper was arrested in November 2025 after allegedly shooting at and injuring a motorist in October. He faces charges of:

  • attempted murder;
  • possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition;
  • assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and
  • malicious damage to property.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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