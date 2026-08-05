News

RECORDED | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

Inquiry examines alleged obstruction of apartheid-era justice

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

2

SOWETAN | Emfuleni deserves leaders with integrity

3

ALEX MALAPANE | SA needs macroeconomic policy rebalancing, not more taxes

4

WATCH | Claims of plastic bag torture emerge at ‘Cat’ Matlala’s trial

5

WATCH | Shannon Esra says ‘Masked Singer SA’ challenged her beyond any TV character she’s played before

Related Articles