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ANC councillor shot dead by someone ‘looking for assistance’

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in Klaarwater, west of Durban

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The proportion of people who have done something to protect themselves against crime increased from 39.9% in 2023/24 to 43.3% in 2024/25.
An ANC councillor was gunned down in Klaarwater near Marianhill on Thursday. (123RF/zeferli)

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An ANC councillor was gunned down in Klaarwater near Marianhill on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the councillor was in his office with several community members when an unknown man arrived and posed as someone who needed assistance.

The councillor went out to assist the man who then allegedly drew a firearm and shot him several times.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Netshiunda said the motive remains unknown and a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

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