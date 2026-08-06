ANC councillor shot dead by someone ‘looking for assistance’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An ANC councillor was gunned down in Klaarwater near Marianhill on Thursday.

Story audio is generated using AI

An ANC councillor was gunned down in Klaarwater near Marianhill on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the councillor was in his office with several community members when an unknown man arrived and posed as someone who needed assistance.

The councillor went out to assist the man who then allegedly drew a firearm and shot him several times.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Netshiunda said the motive remains unknown and a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

TimesLIVE