ANC faces default judgment over R880k Luthuli House bill

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The ANC is facing the prospect of a default judgment after allegedly failing to defend a high court claim brought by Bidvest Services over an unpaid R880,359.68 bill for cleaning, hygiene and pest control services at Luthuli House.

The ANC is facing the prospect of a default judgment after allegedly failing to defend a high court claim in which Bidvest Services is seeking to recover nearly R900,000 for unpaid cleaning, hygiene and pest control services rendered at the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House.

Court papers filed in the high court in Johannesburg show that Bidvest Services, trading as Bidvest Steiner, has asked the court to grant a default judgment after the ANC allegedly failed to file a notice of intention to defend the action despite being served with a summons. Bidvest is claiming R880,359.68, together with interest from February this year and legal costs.

The legal action shines a spotlight on the ANC’s finances at a time when the governing party has repeatedly acknowledged experiencing financial strain and difficulties meeting some of its financial obligations.

According to the summons, the claim relates to deep cleaning, hygiene and pest control services rendered to the ANC between May 2025 and January 2026. Bidvest alleges the outstanding amount also includes residual payments and compensation for lost stock supplied to the ANC at its request.

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