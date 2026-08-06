LISTEN | Prepare for bitter cold week in Gauteng

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Despite cold temperatures expected to grip Gauteng next week, there is little to no chance of snowfall in the province, according to the SA Weather Service. File picture:

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Despite cold temperatures expected to grip Gauteng next week, there is little to no chance of snowfall in the province, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

The reassurance comes after widespread social media posts and weather pages suggested that heavy snowfall could hit parts of Gauteng.

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The Eastern Cape, however, could expect the greatest impact from an impending cold front, according to SAWS.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said Gauteng’s main concern was a cold snap expected to arrive from Monday evening, with daytime temperatures forecast to range between 10°C and 17°C.

“We have a very low chance of snow in Gauteng, even in the areas that are traditionally colder. There is a very low chance of freezing precipitation, so at most there could be sleet or light snow, but the chances are very, very low,” Chiloane said.

“At the moment we are expecting a 30% chance of showers and rain. Nothing significant. The only thing we are worried about is the cold,” she said.

“The biggest concern for Gauteng, between Tuesday and Wednesday, is colder daytime maximum temperatures. At this stage, we are expecting maximum temperatures of between 10°C and 17°C.”

The Eastern Cape can expect the brunt of the bad weather.

“We are expecting disruptive snowfall over the mountainous areas, damaging winds, thunderstorms, rough seas and hazardous wave conditions. Although the Western Cape will also be affected, the most significant impacts are expected in the Eastern Cape,” Chiloane said.

Sowetan