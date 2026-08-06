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Penniless army needs R9bn: ‘Most of our aircraft, ships and vehicles are unserviced’

Motshekga warns chronic underfunding is eroding operational capacity and national capabilities

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Deputy Editor

Police parties have demanded answers from defence minister Angie Motshekga. File photo.
Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga has laid bare the financial difficulties of the department of defence. (SANDF)

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Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga has pleaded with the Treasury to provide the department with R9bn to ensure the smooth operation of the army.

The cash-strapped army’s operations, locally and regionally, have been severely hampered by inadequate funding, leaving its aircraft, equipment and vehicles largely unserviced and in a state of disrepair.

Motshekga on Wednesday told the standing committee on appropriations that the department needs R9bn urgently from the fiscus to meet its constitutional obligations.

“We would like parliament as a whole to really understand where the pressures are and support us when we come before committees. Most of our aircraft, ships and vehicles are unserviced,” the minister said. “We have given the National Treasury a list that comes to R9bn, which we need immediately.

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