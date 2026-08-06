Robbers given lengthy jail terms for Dobsonville doctor Michael Isabelle’s murder

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Two men who killed Dr Michael Isabelle in February 2024 have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms in the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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The murder of well-known doctor Michael Isabelle during a robbery at his Dobsonville general practice has culminated in long jail sentences for his attackers.

Gordon Matwetwe Muningi, 52, and Rufus Tebogo Thutloa, 47, were sentenced by the high court in Johannesburg for the attack on February 26 2024.

An accomplice, Thamsanqa Mathebula, died of gunshot wounds sustained during the robbery.

Thutloa and Muningi were convicted of the murder of the doctor, as well as:

robbery with aggravating circumstances;

unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition; and

defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

The sentences ranged from life imprisonment to 20 years, 15 years and two years for the various charges.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said: “The convictions stem from an armed robbery at Dr Isabelle’s medical practice in Dobsonville. The accused, together with their accomplice, targeted the surgery while the doctor was consulting with patients.

“During the robbery, they stole a bag, a licensed firearm and a laptop belonging to Dr Isabelle, a cellphone and motor vehicle belonging to the receptionist, as well as a cellphone belonging to another employee.

The court found the pair had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse, noting that they continued to possess the firearms after the robbery and only sought mercy after they had been convicted

“During the robbery, Dr Isabelle was fatally shot. Their accomplice was also shot during an exchange of gunfire.

“The accused fled the scene in the stolen vehicle with the stolen property. After realising that their accomplice had died, they abandoned his body in Alexandra before purchasing petrol and setting the stolen getaway vehicle alight to destroy evidence and frustrate the police investigation.

“Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of both accused on March 21 2024. Police recovered two unlicensed firearms in their possession. Further forensic evidence, including fingerprint and DNA analysis, linked both accused to the crime scene. One of the accused also made an admission following his arrest.”

During sentencing proceedings, both accused testified in mitigation and pleaded for leniency, claiming they had not foreseen that anyone would lose their life during the robbery.

The prosecution presented victim-impact evidence through Dr Isabelle’s sister-in-law, who testified about the devastating affect of his murder on the family. She told the court that Isabelle’s wife had suffered immensely following his death, and that the medical practice had been forced to close, resulting in emotional and financial consequences for the family and the community he served.

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Rotondwa Phungo argued that the offences were planned and executed. The accused deliberately armed themselves before targeting the doctor’s surgery and the robbery was orchestrated rather than opportunistic, he said.

Both accused had previous convictions, the state said.

The court found the pair had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse, noting that they continued to possess the firearms after the robbery and only sought mercy after they had been convicted.

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