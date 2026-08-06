The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Letsie accused of bias, intimidation over R100m disclosure

Whistle-blower Tumiso Mphuthi. Picture: (Supplied)

Tebogo Letsie, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training, has been accused of bias and intimidation, and a formal complaint has been laid with parliament’s speaker.

This comes after a Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) supply chain manager who reported alleged procurement irregularities exceeding R100m accused Letsie of focusing on her disciplinary case instead of the allegations she reported.

Tumiso Mphuthi, who describes herself as a whistle-blower and was honoured at the 2025 BluePrint Free Speech Awards, said she first raised her concerns internally with the Ceta board, the department of higher education and training and the minister before approaching parliament.

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History should repeat itself when Banyana meet Morocco in Rabat — Hlalele

Former Banyana Banyana captain Gloria Hlalele. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

History should repeat itself when Banyana Banyana meet Morocco in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Rabat on Saturday, Gloria “Sweet 16″ Hlalele said yesterday.

“We beat Morocco in Rabat in 2022 to win Wafcon, and they were the hosts,” she said. “They are the hosts now, and we are meeting them on Saturday, so lightning must strike the same place twice. Banyana Banyana need to play their usual entertaining football.”

Hlalele, who burst into local football scene at the tender age of 16 in an era when a woman playing football was viewed with suspicion, said the Wafcon defending champs must play as a unit.

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Johnson pulled all stops to charge Masemola, Madlanga commission hears

State advocate with the Independent Directorate Against Corruption Drushantha Ramsamy testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head advocate Andrea Johnson pulled out all the stops to have national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola charged, including wanting to trick him to “lie” before parliament, according to evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

State advocate Drushantha Ramsamy testified at the commission yesterday that Johnson’s leadership had “orchestrated attacks” against Masemola and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Ramsamy told the commission about a meeting in January 2022 in which Johnson told her team to keep Masemola in the dark about the directorate’s investigations into the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team and probe into police crime intelligence.

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