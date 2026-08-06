WATCH | From stroke survivor to tourism trailblazer: how Mel Tlhapi is putting Soweto on the map

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Mel Tlhapi, founder of Soweto Travel Shop and the official tourism and lifestyle partner of the Mrs Soweto programme, is using tourism to empower women, promote township businesses and drive economic growth in Soweto. Picture:

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For Mel Tlhapi, tourism has never been only about booking holidays. It is about creating jobs, keeping money circulating in township communities and opening doors for women to dream bigger.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur from Mofolo, Soweto, is the founder of Soweto Travel Shop, a business she launched in 2012 with the hope of showcasing South Africa, particularly Soweto, as a world-class tourism destination.

“I realised I had spent years building other people’s businesses. It was time to rebuild my own,” she said.

“Tourism has never simply been about travel. It is about telling our stories, creating opportunities and changing perceptions," says Mel Tlhapi, founder of Soweto Travel Shop. Sowetan brings you a story of how she's using tourism to empower women, support township businesses and… pic.twitter.com/0wvN6UJazP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 6, 2026

Her journey has been anything but straightforward. Today the single mother of five is rebuilding her business after surviving one of the toughest chapters of her life: a stroke that forced her to step away from the industry she loves.

After winning the inaugural Mrs Soweto title in 2023, Tlhapi used the platform to champion township tourism and women’s empowerment. The title also reignited her passion for promoting Soweto as more than a historical destination.

“I want people to see Soweto as an economically ready, investment-ready township. Tourism has the power to create jobs, support local businesses and transform communities,” she said.

We want women to leave the programme with more than confidence. We want them to leave with skills, opportunities and sustainable businesses — Mel Tlhapi

Through Soweto Travel Shop, Tlhapi curates travel experiences for local and international visitors, arranging accommodation, flights, tours and tailor-made itineraries. Beyond the bookings, she intentionally directs tourists to local restaurants, museums, markets, guest houses and cultural attractions so tourism spending benefits township entrepreneurs.

“When tourists come to Soweto, we make sure they experience everything. They eat at local restaurants, visit museums, support dancers on Vilakazi Street and buy from local businesses. That way the money stays in Soweto and circulates within the community.”

Her commitment to community development led Soweto Travel Shop to partner with the Mrs Soweto programme as its official tourism and lifestyle partner. Together they transformed what many perceive as a beauty pageant into a year-long women’s empowerment programme focused on entrepreneurship, healing, tourism, charity and leadership.

“It is not about crowning a queen. It is about developing confident women, entrepreneurs, storytellers and future leaders,” she said.

One initiative she is particularly proud of is the Crown Your Culture Soweto Experience, where finalists are immersed in Soweto’s history, heritage and tourism economy while learning how they can become ambassadors for the township. The programme also hosts entrepreneurship workshops and market activation events that allow women to showcase their businesses, network with sponsors and gain practical business experience.

“We want women to leave the programme with more than confidence. We want them to leave with skills, opportunities and sustainable businesses.”

Tlhapi’s work has not gone unnoticed. She has been nominated among the Top Five Leading Women in African Tourism, with the awards set to take place in Limpopo next month. She said the nomination came as a surprise.

“I didn’t know someone had nominated me. It reminded me that even after everything I’ve been through, I’m still relevant and there’s still space for me in the tourism industry.”

In the midst of chasing your dreams, remember you are human. Without your body and your mind, there is no career, no title and no business — Mel Tlhapi

While her business is quieter than before the pandemic, Tlhapi said the slowdown is intentional. Rather than chasing rapid growth, she is rebuilding Soweto Travel Shop into a tourism hub that will one day provide work-integrated learning opportunities for young people and create employment within the sector.

“I don’t only want a business that benefits me. I want a tourism hub where young people can gain experience, where partnerships are built and where opportunities are created.”

Away from business, Tlhapi’s greatest pride is her family. As a single mother of five, she said her children are her biggest motivation. Her eldest daughter, who she homeschooled after she was bullied, now studies in Europe. Tlhapi believes exposing her children to entrepreneurship from a young age has shaped their independence and confidence.

“They’re an extension of me. They’re independent, creative and involved in everything I do. They keep me grounded and remind me every day why I have to keep going.”

Despite juggling motherhood, business and her studies in digital marketing, she insisted women should never lose themselves while pursuing success. Drawing from her own experience of recovering from a stroke, she encouraged women to prioritise their health before anything else.

“In the midst of chasing your dreams, remember you are human. Without your body and your mind, there is no career, no title and no business.”

Her advice to women is simple but powerful: “Start. If you want to change your life, start. If you want to build a business, start. If you want to study, register. But before anything else, start by taking care of yourself. Without you, none of your dreams can exist.”

Sowetan