WATCH | ‘Play with pride’: Good luck messages pour in for Banyana Banyana

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Hildah Magaia, centre, celebrates scoring Banyana Banyana's third goal with Gabriella Salgado, left, and Lebohang Ramalepe, right, in their 4-0 Women's Africa Cup of Nations win against Mali at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco on Monday night.

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As Banyana Banyana prepare for a high-stakes Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarter-final against hosts Morocco on Saturday night, students and sporting personalities have rallied behind the defending champions, urging them to bring home another memorable victory.

SA booked their place in the knockout stages after edging Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday, setting up a daunting encounter against tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Kick-off is at 10 pm, with many South Africans anticipating a winning performance from the team.

Shapa Banyana Shapa ⚽️🏆 | Ntokozo Hlongwane says the whole country is behind the team and believes they will beat Morocco on Saturday.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/fc3gHheDAQ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 6, 2026

Twenty-six-year-old Salim Nkosi believes Banyana have every chance of progressing despite a less-than-perfect display against Burkina Faso.

“I’m quite looking forward to it. I think Banyana Banyana stand a chance considering the performances they’ve given in the past few days. I’m really hoping that they win,” he said.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s match, Nkosi said the team took time to settle.

“We know they have done this before, and we’re hoping they will be victorious again.” — Ayanda Khumalo, Boxing SA chairperson

“I think it was a bit sloppy, but I liked it towards the end — they really picked up the game, which we saw by the result. I just wish that they make it to at least the final or win the whole thing,” he said.

For 19-year-old Lulama Mabaso, Saturday’s fixture presents one of Banyana’s toughest tests yet.

“I feel like it’s obviously going to be a very difficult atmosphere for them because of the past controversies around Morocco,” he said.

While acknowledging he does not closely follow the team, Mabaso said he hoped the players would show resilience when it matters most.

“I think we should start paying attention to them not just as a women’s team, but as a sports team as a whole. Hopefully they do great against Morocco.

“Bafana Bafana definitely have more backing countrywide. Banyana Banyana don’t have as much support, even from women in our country,” he said.

Sphiwokuhle Phungula, a student, said she trusted the defending champions but expects a difficult contest.

“I feel like it’s going to be a tough game, but I trust our ladies. They’ve never disappointed us before, and I don’t think they’ll start now,” she said.

Although she expected South Africa to beat Burkina Faso more comfortably, she praised goalkeeper Kaylin Swart for keeping the team in the match.

“Going into the game, I initially thought we were gonna be cruising nicely, and we were gonna win with a big score. But I think we had trouble actually scoring the goals.

“For me, she was the woman of the match. The saves she made were incredible, and I liked how the team communicated when passing the ball. But the problem was putting the ball in the back of the net. We are behind them. They will make us proud,” Phungula said.

Ntokozo Hlongwane, 24, echoed the sentiment, saying the team deserved greater recognition.

“I’m feeling very excited. I think we have a good chance of winning. We’ve been doing so well so far. I don’t think they (Banyana Banyana) get as much publicity as the men’s team. I didn’t even know they were playing. When Bafana Bafana play, everyone knows because it’s all over social media,” she said.

“Y’all can do this. We are women; there’s nothing that we can’t do. If you win, we all win.”

Messages of support also came from across South African sport.

Boxing SA chairperson Ayanda Khumalo described the quarter-final as a “momentous” occasion and said victory would be a fitting celebration ahead of Women’s Day on Sunday.

“As Boxing SA, we really want to wish them well. We know they have done this before, and we’re hoping they will be victorious again.

“We feel that this will be a momentous celebration amongst women, and this is so important not just for the women in football, but also for women in different sporting codes. So, as you do it, do it for all women,” she said.

Black Leopards president David Thidiela also wished Banyana well, saying he believed the team could reach the Wafcon final and qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Comedian Khanyisa Bunu urged the players to embrace the occasion.

“Play with heart, play with pride, play for each other and play for the nation. Millions of South Africans are standing firmly behind you. We believe in you. Go Banyana Banyana!” she said.

Sowetan