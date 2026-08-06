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Woman ‘assaulted by police officer’ on viral video urged to open case

SAPS has identified ‘assailant’ and begun disciplinary action, says Mpumalanga spokesperson

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

Three men dressed in police uniforms emptied an SBV cash vehicle on the N4 in Pretoria north.
A social media video shows what appears to be an assault of a woman by a police officer in Mpumalanga. Picture: (Twitter)

Mpumalanga police have urged a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer — as seen in a viral social media video — to open a criminal case so the matter can be formally investigated.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the SAPS had taken note of the footage and already initiated disciplinary action against the officer involved.

“The female community member is urged to open a criminal case so that the matter can be investigated by the relevant department,” said Masondo.

Masondo’s appeal came after a video, circulating on social media, appeared to show a police officer assaulting a woman at a police station.

“Police management in Mpumalanga has noted with concern and dismay a video ... where a police officer is seen assaulting a female member of the community at a police station,” said Masondo.

“The police officer involved has since been identified and departmental disciplinary processes have been instituted against him. Such conduct is unacceptable, unlawful and goes against the values and code of conduct of the SAPS,” said Masondo.

He said police officers had a duty to uphold the law and protect members of the public. “Police officers have a responsibility to protect lives, uphold the law, and serve with integrity and professionalism. The SAPS remains committed to the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and assures the public that the law will take its course without fear or favour.”

Police are yet to disclose when, or at which police station, the incident occurred.

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