Evacuation alert after chlorine leak at eMalahleni water plant

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The eMalahleni water treatment plant in Mpumalanga, where a chlorine gas leak was reported on Friday. File photo:

Technical teams have been dispatched to contain a gas leak at the eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) water treatment plant in Mpumalanga, the Emalahleni local municipality said on Friday.

A chlorine leak has been detected.

The municipality said a team is isolating the leaking line to contain the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

Emergency responders had issued an alert earlier in the morning, advising parents to collect their children from a school in the area around Extension 10.

The municipality said it “is aware of the leak in the surrounding areas, and we understand the concern this has caused among nearby residents, schools and businesses.”

A medical base, with ambulances and emergency personnel, was on site at the Taalfees Primary School

“As a precaution, members of the public are advised to avoid the immediate vicinity of the treatment plant until the situation has been fully resolved.

“The environmental and waste management department has been notified and is on site, while the disaster management services department has also been activated and is coordinating the necessary response.

“The safety of our communities remains our highest priority, and every effort is being made to resolve the incident swiftly and safely.”

The Live Traffic NPC advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, coughing, eye irritation, shortness of breath or a headache to seek medical assistance.

A medical base, with ambulances and emergency personnel, was on site at the Taalfees Primary School.

TimesLIVE