EXPLAINER | Where 10 stolen laptops destined for schools actually went

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The NSFAS says over-subscription due to increasing numbers of qualifying students and the rising cost of living for families has overstretched its resources.

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A criminal case has been opened against a former National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board member after employees accused the person of allegedly stealing laptops that had been earmarked for under-resourced schools in the Eastern Cape.

According to Nsfas, the laptops formed part of an Eastern Cape donation drive held in March 2026, during which 30 laptops were allocated to six high schools, with each school expected to receive five laptops for communal use.

However, only 20 laptops allegedly reached the intended beneficiaries, while 10 were allegedly kept by the former board member who led the donation delegation.

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Nsfas administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula said the missing laptops were not immediately identified as stolen.

“The discrepancy only emerged slightly later. Initially, it appeared as if it was a deferred delivery,” Mathebula told Sowetan.

“I am disinclined to reveal too much detail lest I compromise the current investigation.” — Prof Hlengani Mathebula, Nsfas administrator

“But it soon became clear that the intention was never to hand them to the underprivileged children in the first place.

“Attempts were made to address the issue, but these weren’t met by cooperation. The opening of the case was the last resort,” he said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mathebula praised Nsfas employees for opening the criminal case, describing it as a sign that staff were reclaiming the institution from misconduct.

Asked why employees, rather than the institution itself, laid the charges, Mathebula said the decision reflected growing confidence among staff to report wrongdoing.

“There’s a feeling among employees that Prof Mathebula’s administration has created a safe environment to reclaim Nsfas by reporting malfeasance or misconduct,” he said.

“Since it has been brought to the attention of the SAPS, we will afford them the opportunity to get to the bottom of the matter. I have full confidence in their abilities.”

While Mathebula declined to identify the individual, he confirmed that the suspect served on the recently dissolved Nsfas board.

Mathebula also said he was reluctant to commit to the entity replacing the equipment while the criminal investigation is underway.

“I would not want to make a pronouncement prior to certain considerations in this regard,” he said.

Mathebula declined to disclose the value of the allegedly stolen laptops or the potential cost of replacing them.

“I am disinclined to reveal too much detail lest I compromise the current investigation,” Mathebula said.

Sowetan