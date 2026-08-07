Family of Soweto doctor Michael Isabelle relieved after his killers get life terms

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Two men who killed Dr Michael Isabelle in February 2024 have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms in the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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The family of slain Dr Michael Isabelle says the life sentences handed to his killers have brought a sense of closure, but cannot erase the pain of losing a beloved family member, respected community figure and employer.

Speaking after the sentencing on Thursday, family spokesperson Martin Phakathi said the judgment marked the end of a painful two-year legal process that repeatedly forced the family to relive the traumatic events surrounding Isabelle’s murder.

“After two years, to have come to the closure of this horrific incident, it is with great relief and great gratitude to our justice system and the law of our country that the two criminals were found guilty and sentenced to life terms,” Phakathi said.

On Thursday Gordon Matwetwe Muningi, 52, and Rufus Tebogo Thutloa, 47, were sentenced by the high court in Johannesburg for the attack on February 26 2024 at Isabelle’s practice in Dobsonville. The sentences ranged from life imprisonment to 20 years, 15 years and two years for the various charges.

Phakathi thanked the police, the justice system and the media for ensuring the case remained in the public eye.

“The sentence is not going to bring him back, but it is with great gratitude that justice has been served,” he said.

Phakathi described Isabelle as “a very good pillar of the family” and “a community contributor of note”, saying his death had left a void that could never be filled.

Although the sentencing has brought an end to the court proceedings, he said the emotional scars remain.

“It is with mixed emotions because, hard as it is, we lost a very good pillar of the family. We are relieved that this ordeal of going to court proceedings is over.”

He said Isabelle’s widow remains deeply traumatised and is not yet ready to speak publicly about the case.

“As guided by her, she said we should hold off on her being filmed and interviewed. She is very distraught and she is hurting a lot,” Phakathi said.

He said that every court appearance forced the family to revisit the details of the murder.

“That became a difficult and traumatic experience as we heard the court proceedings over the past two years.”

The murder has also had a significant financial and social impact on the family. Phakathi said Isabelle’s medical practice had to close after his death, fundamentally changing the family’s circumstances.

“I cannot speak about the family’s finances, but there has been a total life change. Things are not the same anymore,” he said. He said the closure of the practice also affected those who worked there.

“His brutal murder resulted in four job losses.”

The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety paid tribute to Isabelle, saying the community of Dobsonville had hailed him as their hero and saviour. Isabelle was also known for making free house calls for the elderly and did favours for those who were not on medical aid.

The court also sentenced Muningi and Thutloa for the death of their accomplice, Thamsanqa Mathebula, who died of gunshot wounds during the robbery at Isabelle’s practice.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the two men stole a bag, a licensed firearm and a laptop belonging to Isabelle, a cellphone and motor vehicle belonging to the receptionist, as well as a cellphone belonging to another employee.

The court found the pair had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse, noting that they continued to possess the firearms after the robbery and only sought mercy after they had been convicted — NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole

The accused fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

“After realising that their accomplice [Mathebula] had died, they abandoned his body in Alexandra before purchasing petrol and setting the stolen getaway vehicle alight to destroy evidence and frustrate the police investigation,” said Mohlatlole.

He said police recovered two unlicensed firearms in their possession. “Further forensic evidence, including fingerprint and DNA analysis, linked both accused to the crime scene. One of the accused also made an admission following his arrest.”

During sentencing proceedings, both accused testified in mitigation and pleaded for leniency, claiming they had not foreseen that anyone would lose their life during the robbery.

The prosecution presented victim-impact evidence through Isabelle’s sister-in-law, who testified about the devastating effect of his murder on the family. She told the court that Isabelle’s wife had suffered immensely after his death, and that the medical practice had been forced to close, resulting in emotional and financial consequences for the family and the community he served.

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Rotondwa Phungo argued that both accused had previous convictions and the offences were planned and executed.

The court found the pair had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse, noting that they continued to possess the firearms after the robbery and only sought mercy after they had been convicted.

Sowetan