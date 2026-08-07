Kidnapped Northcliff lawyer’s rescue came after ‘extremely serious investigation’, says PI

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The kidnapping of 26-year-old lawyer Alex Soleil van Heerden was resolved quickly due to immediate reporting by her e-hailing driver and the help of community members working with private investigators, security firms and the police.

This is according to well-known private investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services (SSS).

Confirming her rescue and safe recovery, Bolhuis described the sequence of events.

Van Heerden was forcibly taken at 6.57pm on Wednesday and bundled into another vehicle after alighting at her Northcliff apartment complex. She had caught an Uber from a restaurant in Rosebank.

She was rescued in Vosloorus at about 10.30pm on Thursday, “bringing an immediate and positive outcome to an extremely serious investigation”, said Bolhuis.

“The vehicle was recovered and suspects were arrested.”

The incident developed rapidly, and underscored the importance of taking immediate action, Bolhuis said.

“Preliminary information indicated at least three individuals were involved, and video footage showed Ms Van Heerden being forced against her will into a white Renault hatchback.

“The Uber driver immediately left the scene and proceeded to a police station to report the incident. A criminal case was opened.

“After notification of the kidnapping, SSS worked with the police and other relevant roleplayers. SSS also contacted family members, friends and colleagues to obtain information that could assist the investigation.

“An immediate public appeal was issued and information was distributed through social media and community networks. Information received from the public can assist investigators by providing additional witness accounts, CCTV footage, vehicle sightings and other evidence relevant to the investigation.

“The rapid reporting of the incident and the subsequent co-ordination between police, SSS and members of the public contributed to the ongoing investigative response.

“The response demonstrated the value of rapid reporting, information-sharing and co-operation between law enforcement, specialist investigators and the public.”

Bolhuis said her husband, Rashaad Ismail, had contacted him to “express his relief and elation after her safe recovery”. It is understood he is a private investigator too.

“Though she has been found safe, the kidnapping remains under investigation due to the seriousness of the incident and the need to establish the full circumstances and identify all persons involved.”

Bolhuis appealed for anyone with information relating to the time before, during and after the kidnapping to come forward.

TimesLIVE