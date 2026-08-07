Mozambican gets 25 years for DJ Warras murder

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Joaquim Armando Pacula, a 25-year-old Mozambican national, has been sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock. Picture:

The Gauteng High Court (Johannesburg) has sentenced a 25-year-old Mozambican national to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was shot dead in Johannesburg’s central business district last year.

Joaquim Armando Pacula was convicted and sentenced following a plea and sentence agreement reached with the state in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act after consultation with the victim’s family.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Pacula pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravening the Immigration Act.

“The court sentenced him to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, eight years for unlawful possession of a firearm, six months for unlawful possession of ammunition and 12 months for contravening the Immigration Act,” Mohlatlole said.

The other sentences will run concurrently with the murder sentence, resulting in an effective prison term of 25 years.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Stock outside the Zambesi Building on December 16 2025.

In terms of the plea and sentence agreement, Pacula admitted that he shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25,000.

Mohlatlole said the conviction was secured through the plea proceedings, while investigations continued.

The case against Pacula’s co-accused, Victor Majola, is still before the court. His case has been postponed to August 17 for the conclusion of the pre-trial conference.

The prosecuting authority said the successful prosecution reflected its determination to combat organised and violent crime, including contract killings.

“The NPA remains committed to pursuing all those involved in such offences and ensuring that justice is served for victims and their families,” Mohlatlole said.

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