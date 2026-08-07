Samsung, Tshimologong celebrate sixth Software Development Programme cohort

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samsung, in collaboration with Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, hosted a graduation ceremony for the sixth Software Development (SWD) Programme cohort on July 23.

This was to celebrate the successful completion and measurable impact that this information and communications technology (ICT) training has had on the lives of the participating students.

This market-relevant and skills-driven programme prepares students by guiding them through the process of getting ready for the workplace. Together, Samsung and Tshimologong also provide a network of employment partners.

The ceremony was a demonstration of the tangible outcomes of the SWD programme, which include the skills acquired by graduates, innovative projects completed and partners’ contributions to the tech space.

In conjunction with the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)-owned Tshimologong, Samsung has in recent years identified that one of the challenges faced by ICT graduates is the struggle to find jobs in software development.

This is because ICT job seekers generally need at least two to four years’ relevant experience to be able to secure employment.

Closing the ICT skills gap

In reality though, when interns work in the industry under real-world pressure, they are at the mercy of those who have the time and willingness to mentor. It therefore takes longer to gain the required expertise.

To address this challenge, Samsung has been sponsoring a 12-month internship programme in partnership with Tshimologong since 202. This ICT training is part of Samsung’s already successful R280m-worth Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) launched in 2019.

With Samsung’s extensive investment into the SWD programme, the parties involved are pleased to see that this partnership has consistently yielded excellent results over the past seven years.

The partners reported an excellent attendance and participation rate this year. Tshimologong said about 71 students from the first and second cohorts had completed the programme, and in this current group, cohort six, Samsung sponsored 18 students. This brought the total number of students so far to 89.

With the help of employment partners, the total absorption rate from cohort one to six is 79%, considering the last group completed at the end of June 2026.

Mark Harris, CEO of Tshimologong. (Samsung)

Mark Harris, Tshimologong CEO, says their partnership with Samsung is fundamentally rooted in developing high-end digital skills that create tangible opportunities for unemployed youth.

“In a market where even graduates with degrees and diplomas struggle to find employment, the programme bridges the critical gap between academic theory and industry readiness,” says Harris.

“What makes it particularly relevant today is how it has evolved to reflect the profound transformation that artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing to software engineering. AI is no longer a peripheral tool — it is reshaping how software is designed, written, tested and deployed.”

Harris adds: “We place enormous importance on ensuring that our graduates are not only proficient in core development skills, but are equally fluent in AI-assisted development, automation and the new ways of working that define the modern tech industry.”

In doing so, he says, “we are not simply preparing them for the jobs of today — we are positioning them to embrace and lead in the future of work in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving space”.

Harris also explains that it’s exciting to see how the graduates have rapidly advanced their careers, with some even emerging as successful tech entrepreneurs.

“This multi-year initiative is a testament to the power of delivering true, measurable impact — moving beyond mere training to actively improving economic and job opportunities for South Africa’s youth.

“Wits Tshimologong is immensely proud to partner with Samsung in delivering this transformative programme,” he says.

In this year’s Tshimologong digital programme, Samsung’s investment has provided students with access to resources such as software engineers, mentors, world-class training and stipends.

Preparing graduates for the industry

The 18 interns, comprising nine women and nine men with IT tertiary qualifications, worked with a senior developer to grow their skills. The developer’s role was to focus full-time on interns’ growth by providing the right mentorship and guiding them on real-world projects.

Students this year worked in teams and had an opportunity to produce various team projects that included finding solutions to societal problems through digital innovation.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP project manager, says Samsung is delighted to see another group of young and enthusiastic graduates successfully completing this ICT training.

“Over the years, our approach to ICT education and training has consistently ensured that the graduates from this SWD programme are well prepared for real-world challenges.

“This is because we are convinced that this preparedness directly benefits local entrepreneurship ecosystems and technical job markets,” he says.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP project manager. (Samsung)

“All the effort put into this programme provides us with a group of Samsung alumni graduates who now have a competitive advantage in the broader technology industry.”

The interns were subjected to intense, fast-paced learning over the year, and obtained market-relevant experience, making them suitably qualified to enter the job market.

The outcome of this internship is to ensure a portfolio of practical experience to improve employability. Over the years, there has been a clear indication that most students follow the formal employment route, and entrepreneurship is the exception.

Samsung’s partnership with Tshimologong is all about developing the tech startuups of tomorrow, but also about growing quality software development skills for South Africa.

The experience this group acquired has made them excited about the prospects of embarking on the next chapter of their lives — securing employment, earning a living and supporting their families.

Since inception, the role of each partner had been clearly defined, and this has contributed to the programme’s consistent success.

Beukes says Samsung remains committed to providing sustained investment and ensuring that significant opportunities are created through such programmes.

“Samsung’s collaborative effort with institutions of higher education such as Tshimologong are not only there to ensure the successful completion of ICT trainings.

“Mainly, these partnerships seek to enhance employment prospects that will help in addressing the socioeconomic challenges faced by the country’s youth and their respective communities,” says Beukes.

This article was sponsored by Samsung Electronics.